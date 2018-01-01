Alex MacCaw
Co-Founder & CEO @ Clearbit
“MonkeyLearn is an integral part of Clearbit - it’s saved countless hours.”
Define your custom tags or entities to structure your text data. Process thousands of texts and get actionable insights.
From Marketing, Sales and Customer Service, MonkeyLearn can analyze text content to automate manual and repetitive tasks.
Implement NLP features in your product with our scalable API. We provide SDKs for major programming languages.
From topic classification to sentiment analysis and entity extraction.
Get insights from open ended feedback in surveys, reviews, social media and NPS.
Process text data in Google Sheets, CSV or Excel.
Automatically tag support tickets to trigger automatic actions.
Automatically classify inbound emails from leads and users.
Connect with the apps you use everyday, no coding required.
Beautiful API and docs. Built by developers for developers.
curl --data '{"text_list":
["Affordable pricing and intuitive interface.", "I'd like the possibility of creating custom classifiers."]}' \
-H "Authorization:Token YOUR API KEY HERE" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-D - \
"https://api.monkeylearn.com/v2/classifiers/cl_gYDZjEnS/classify/"
from monkeylearn import MonkeyLearn
ml = MonkeyLearn('YOUR API KEY HERE')
module_id = 'cl_gYDZjEnS'
text_list = ["Affordable pricing and intuitive interface.", "I'd like the possibility of creating custom classifiers."]
res = ml.classifiers.classify(module_id, text_list)
print res.result
require 'monkeylearn'
Monkeylearn.configure do |c|
c.token = 'YOUR API KEY HERE'
end
module_id = 'cl_gYDZjEnS'
text_list = ["Affordable pricing and intuitive interface.", "I'd like the possibility of creating custom classifiers."]
r = Monkeylearn.classifiers.classify(module_id, text_list)
puts(r.result)
require 'autoload.php';
$ml = new MonkeyLearn\Client('YOUR API KEY HERE');
$module_id = 'cl_gYDZjEnS'
$text_list = ["Affordable pricing and intuitive interface.", "I'd like the possibility of creating custom classifiers."]
$res = $ml->classifiers->classify($module_id, $text_list, false);
var_dump($res->result);
var MonkeyLearn = require('monkeylearn');
var ml = new MonkeyLearn('YOUR API KEY HERE');
var module_id = 'cl_gYDZjEnS'
var text_list = ["Affordable pricing and intuitive interface.", "I'd like the possibility of creating custom classifiers."]
var res = return ml.classifiers.classify(module_id, text_list, false);
console.log(res.result);
import com.monkeylearn.MonkeyLearn;
import com.monkeylearn.MonkeyLearnResponse;
import com.monkeylearn.MonkeyLearnException;
public class App {
public static void main(String[] args) throws MonkeyLearnException {
MonkeyLearn ml = new MonkeyLearn("YOUR API KEY HERE");
String[] textList = {"Affordable pricing and intuitive interface.", "I'd like the possibility of creating custom classifiers."};
String moduleId = "cl_gYDZjEnS";
MonkeyLearnResponse res = ml.classifiers.classify(moduleId, textList, false);
System.out.println(res.arrayResult);
}
}