Text Analysis with
Machine Learning

Turn emails, support tickets, chats, social media, surveys and documents into actionable data. Make your teams more efficient by automating business processes, getting insights and saving hours of manual data processing.

Analyze Text Data

Define your custom categories and tags to structure your text data. Process thousands of texts and get actionable insights.

  • From topic classification to sentiment analysis and entity extraction.

  • Get insights from open ended feedback in surveys, reviews, social media and NPS.

  • Process text data in Google Sheets, CSV or Excel.

Automate Workflows

Ranging from Marketing, Sales and Customer Service, MonkeyLearn can analyze text content to automate manual and repetitive tasks.

  • Automatically tag support tickets to trigger automatic actions.

  • Automatically classify inbound emails from leads and users.

  • Connect with the apps you use everyday, no coding required.

Implement NLP Features

Beautiful API and docs. Built by developers for developers.

  • Train and run custom machine learning models in our cloud.

  • Built-in open source SDKs for major languages.

  • Check our API docs and SDKs.

                                        
curl --data '{"text_list":
["Affordable pricing and intuitive interface.", "I'd like the possibility of creating custom classifiers."]}'  \
-H "Authorization:Token YOUR API KEY HERE" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-D - \
"https://api.monkeylearn.com/v2/classifiers/cl_gYDZjEnS/classify/"






                                        
                                      
                                        
from monkeylearn import MonkeyLearn

ml = MonkeyLearn('YOUR API KEY HERE')
module_id = 'cl_gYDZjEnS'
text_list = ["Affordable pricing and intuitive interface.", "I'd like the possibility of creating custom classifiers."]
res = ml.classifiers.classify(module_id, text_list)
print res.result





                                        
                                      
                                        
require 'monkeylearn'

Monkeylearn.configure do |c|
c.token = 'YOUR API KEY HERE'
end

module_id = 'cl_gYDZjEnS'
text_list = ["Affordable pricing and intuitive interface.", "I'd like the possibility of creating custom classifiers."]
r = Monkeylearn.classifiers.classify(module_id, text_list)
puts(r.result)


                                        
                                      
                                        
require 'autoload.php';

$ml = new MonkeyLearn\Client('YOUR API KEY HERE');

$module_id = 'cl_gYDZjEnS'
$text_list = ["Affordable pricing and intuitive interface.", "I'd like the possibility of creating custom classifiers."]
$res = $ml->classifiers->classify($module_id, $text_list, false);
var_dump($res->result);




                                        
                                      
                                        
var MonkeyLearn = require('monkeylearn');

var ml = new MonkeyLearn('YOUR API KEY HERE');

var module_id = 'cl_gYDZjEnS'
var text_list = ["Affordable pricing and intuitive interface.", "I'd like the possibility of creating custom classifiers."]
var res = return ml.classifiers.classify(module_id, text_list, false);
console.log(res.result);




                                        
                                      
                                        
import com.monkeylearn.MonkeyLearn;
import com.monkeylearn.MonkeyLearnResponse;
import com.monkeylearn.MonkeyLearnException;

public class App {
  public static void main(String[] args) throws MonkeyLearnException {
    MonkeyLearn ml = new MonkeyLearn("YOUR API KEY HERE");
    String[] textList = {"Affordable pricing and intuitive interface.", "I'd like the possibility of creating custom classifiers."};
    String moduleId = "cl_gYDZjEnS";
    MonkeyLearnResponse res = ml.classifiers.classify(moduleId, textList, false);
    System.out.println(res.arrayResult);
  }
}

Alex MacCaw

Co-Founder & CEO @ Clearbit

“MonkeyLearn is an integral part of Clearbit - it’s saved countless hours.”

Guillaume Cabane

VP Growth @ Segment

“We use Zapier with MonkeyLearn to collect, classify and analyze the sentiment of responses to our outbound emails. It’s been a great tool for allowing us to automate sales workflows without the need to rope in developers.”

Rand Fishkin

Co-Founder @ Moz

“MonkeyLearn is one of the most innovative and compelling platforms I've used. I've also loved working with MonkeyLearn's team - their willingness to help me build great products to help our community have put them among my favorite new companies.”

Stephen Blum

Co-Founder & CEO @ PubNub

“I'm using MonkeyLearn APIs to get CRM lead categories for marketing drip campaigns. Alert on support desk agent happiness and customer churn risk.”